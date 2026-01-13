Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert today; when can Dilli expect relief from cold wave?

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, January 12, and is likely to hover between 3℃ to 5℃ on Tuesday (January 13) according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction.

SkyMet said Delhi recorded the "first under 4°C" temperature and the second cold wave day of the season on January 12. "It is likely to remain the same till this weekend," it said in a post on X.

Delhi weather on January 13 The IMD issued an orange alert in Delhi NCR, predicting Cold wave conditions at a few places across Delhi NCR on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The weather department's forecast read: “Cold wave conditions at a few places on 13 January, 2026 and at isolated places on 14 January, 2026 over Delhi.”

The IMD also predicted cloudy skies over parts of Delhi later this week.

Meanwhile, SkyMet predicted that cold wave conditions are expected to continue till the weekend.

When can Delhi expect relief from extreme cold wave? In a weather bulletin released on Monday, the IMD said the minimum temperatures are likely to be normal after January 15. Meanwhile, Skymet said Delhi could expect relief around January 16-17.

"Slight relief is possible around 16–17 January, with chances of winter rain between 18 and 21 January," Skymet said in its weather update on Monday.

Advertisement

The IMD, meanwhile, predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to remain "appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C)" during the next two days (Jan 13 and 14) and below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) on January 15, 2026 and normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) thereafter.

As of now, no cold wave alert has yet been issued across Delhi on January 15 onwards. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to increase after January 15. It is likely to be around 5-7°C on January 15, 6-8°C on January 16 and 8-10°C on January 17 and 18.

The effect of western disturbances The IMD said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from January 15, 2025.

Advertisement

Under the influence of the approach of a western disturbance, the wind pattern may shift to southeasterly in the lower levels, Skymet said.

"The arrest of freezing winds blowing down the slopes, increase in humidity, and slowing down of breeze may take the pinch out, albeit marginally, on these two days [January 16 and 17]," Skymet said.

"When it happens, the capital city can look for a bigger change commencing next weekend on Sunday. Though it is too early to commit, the first decent winter showers may happen between 18th and 21st Jan 2026," Skymet predicted.

Harsher winters this time? GP Sharma, the president of Skymet Weather Services, had earlier acknowledged that the typical harsh winter happens around mid-January to the end of January.

Advertisement

Amid reports suggesting the possibility of "very harsh" winters this season, Sharma told Mint that one can expect harsh spells, as is the case every winter, but there won't be an "outlier".

Also Read | UP schools up to class 12 to remain closed till January 5 amid cold wave

He said there are normally about five to six days of cold-wave conditions in a season, and this year, one could add another two days or so, and “it could be a little more frequent, and that's all”.

IMD's advisory for cold waves The IMD said Chilly winds may aggravate the cold at times. "Cold is tolerable but a mild health concern for vulnerable people. Do not ignore shivering. It is the

first sign that the body is losing heat. Get Indoors," the weather department advised.

Advertisement