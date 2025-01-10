Delhi weather: After two days of sunshine, the national capital is likely to face heavy rainfall over the weekend, on January 11-12, the Delhi Meteorological Centre stated in its latest release, on Friday. Following the rain, temperatures at night are expected to drop even further.

The weather observatory also stated that nights in Delhi NCR are becoming colder due to rapidly falling night-time temperatures, while daytime temperatures remain stable.

Delhi weather forecast The Delhi Meteorological Centre's latest weather forecast suggests that Delhi residents can expect a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Noida is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 8 degrees Celsius. In Gurugram the minimum temperature is expected to dip to 8 degrees Celsius, stated the Delhi Meteorological Centre's latest release.

Cold wave, rain alert for Rajasthan Apart from the national capital, Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur, is also expected to witness rainfall on January 10-11. As a result, the minimum and maximum temperature may increase by two to four degrees in the next 24 hours, stated Meteorological Centre Jaipur.

On January 11, light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in some parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with the possibility of hailstorms in certain areas. However, from January 12, dry weather is likely to prevail across Rajasthan, with dense fog likely in some places, stated the IMD.

Rajasthan's Karauli experienced the lowest minimum temperature - 3.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.