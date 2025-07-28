Delhi weather: IMD predicts rains, thunderstorms in NCR today | Read full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain warning in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on July 28 and 29 July. In its July 27 bulletin, the IMD had predicted 'Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning" on these two days.

As per the IMD forecast, Delhi may witness light rainfall till Jul 31.

On Monday, July 28, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 26 to 28°C, respectively, the IMD said. They are likely to be recorded at 29 to 31°C and 23 to 25 °C on July 29, Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 notches above normal.

Along with Delhi, areas in the national capital region (NCR) including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram may also witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

A similar weather pattern is likely to continue for this entire week, till Saturday, August 2, 2025 with no heatwave in sight.

Beside, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India on July 28 with a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to commence during August 1 and 3.

Extremely heavy rainfall are also likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Rajasthan on Monday "with very heavy rainfall during 29th-31st July."