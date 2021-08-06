"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, Southwest, Southeast East, Northeast Delhi, Modinagar, Amroha, Sambhal, Chandpur, Sahaswan, Narora, Badaun, Atrauli, Sadabad, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jattari, (U.P), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," read the weather bureau's tweet.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.