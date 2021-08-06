OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in city, adjoining areas

Delhiites woke up to a humid Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 84%.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at isolated places during the day.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, Southwest, Southeast East, Northeast Delhi, Modinagar, Amroha, Sambhal, Chandpur, Sahaswan, Narora, Badaun, Atrauli, Sadabad, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jattari, (U.P), Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," read the weather bureau's tweet.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

