Delhi weather impacts flights! IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India release advisory — Check status here

Heavy rainfall in Delhi impacted flight operations to and from the city late Wednesday. IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet were among the first to issues and advisory for their customers. Here's what they said:

Air India In its travel advisory issued around 8 pm, Air India said, “Heavy rain and thunderstorm may affect flight operations to/from Delhi this evening.”

The airlines request flyers to check their flight status here - https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport.

It also advised them to allow extra time for thier journey due to potential traffic congestion. “Our airport teams are always there to extend support and assistance to you. Thank you for your understanding,” Air India said.

IndiGo In a series of posts in X, Indigo alerted flyers about disruption in flights to and from Delhi and Bengaluru due to “bad weather.”

IndiGo said, “Heavy rain showers have settled in over Delhi, and the roads are feeling the impact. Several routes towards the airport are seeing slow-moving traffic due to steady downpour.”

“If you are flying today, please plan ahead, leave a little earlier, and check your flight status on our app or website before stepping out,” the airlines added.

It said, “We understand these conditions can affect your journey. Our teams are ready to support you on the ground and are working to keep operations running as steadily as possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

In another X post, IndiGo said, “Bad weather over #Bangalore has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

“We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support,” IndiGo wrote.

It added, “We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

SpiceJet SpiceJet also shared a weather update in the wake of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi NCR on Wednesday.

The airlines said, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

Delhi Weather Update Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. The rainfall was accompanied with thunderstorm and lightening. Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the "poor" category.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi-NCR is expected to witness a shift in weather over the next 48 hours.

On March 19, officials predict generally cloudy skies with initial spells of very light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the forenoon, followed by one or two additional spells of light rain in the afternoon and evening.

Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected.

"While a slight rise of 1-2°C in maximum temperatures is expected within the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual and significant fall of 4-6°C over the subsequent three days. Overall, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 'below normal' (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) and 'normal' levels throughout the coming week," the RMC stated.

The weather advisory extends across the entire NCR, including satellite cities such as Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The forecast mirrors the capital's outlook: generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely through March 20.

The meteorological department has placed these districts under a 'Yellow' alert, advising residents to remain cautious of lightning and gusty winds, particularly during the evening hours.

"This change comes after a relatively warm period for the capital. In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi settled in the range of 32-34°C, which is roughly 1.6°C to 3.0°C above the seasonal normal at several locations. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a high of 33.6°C, while minimum temperatures remained steady between 16-18°C," the RMC further added.