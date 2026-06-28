Delhi weather: India's capital recorded 'feels like' temperature of 48.4°C on Saturday; rains expected from Monday

Delhi experienced far more intense heat than the actual temperature suggested on Saturday, with the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, soaring to 48.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature reached 41.3 degrees Celsius, according to PTI.

The Safdarjung weather station, the city's primary observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius. This was 2.9 degrees above the seasonal average and 2.1 degrees higher than the previous day's minimum.

The day's maximum temperature settled at 41.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees above normal but 0.2 degree lower than Friday's high.

Minimum temperatures increased across several weather stations in Delhi on Saturday. Palam recorded a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius, up 0.9 degree from the previous day, while Lodhi Road registered 29.8 degrees Celsius, an increase of 2.4 degrees. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 26.8 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Maximum temperatures showed little variation across most monitoring stations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some parts of Delhi received trace rainfall during the early hours of Saturday, but no additional rain was reported for the rest of the day.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain and thunderstorms expected during the period. According to the forecast as reported by Hindustan Times, Delhi is expected to receive rainfall from Monday to Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

"There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday, when a yellow alert has been issued," an IMD official stated, adding, “On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are expected to persist and there is possibility of thundry development towards afternoon or evening. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, occasionally gusting to 40 kmph during the day are also expected.”

As per IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C on Sunday before dropping to 35°C-37°C by Wednesday. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to stay in the 28°C to 30°C range.

Expert reacts According to HT, Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, stated, “Currently there are southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, which are feeding moisture over Pakistan and northwestern India, which are increasing the humidity level. The ‘feels-like’ temperature is high due to this increased humidity, combined with the high temperature."

"The monsoon is also not close, as, if it were, winds would be approaching from the Bay of Bengal, which we are currently not seeing. So the ‘feels-like’ temperature is likely to remain high over the coming few days," he added.