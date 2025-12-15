Delhi weather: 61 flights cancelled amid low visibility, smog; Air India cancels 19 flights; IndiGo issues advisory

As many as 61 flights were cancelled, and five flights were diverted due to low visibility, the Delhi Airport said on Monday, December 15. Flight services were disrupted at the Delhi airport on Monday as a dense blanket of smog continued to cover the national capital and its adjoining areas, with air quality in the 'severe' category.

This reduced visibility and disrupted flight and train operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for dense smog on Monday.

Delhi airport's advisory Amid low visibility issues, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory for flyers early Monday morning.

It posted on X, "Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions."

"We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers," the statement read.

It further advised passengers to check the latest flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on X.

In a later update, around 12 pm, the Delhi airport said the runway visibility improved, and operations are now stabilising. “However, there might be some impact on flight departures and arrivals,” it said.

Air India cancels 19 flights Air India cancelled as many as 19 flights on Monday.

It said, "Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so."

"In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you," Air India said.

The airline also released a list of flights which were cancelled at Delhi airport on Monday. They were:

AI2767 / 2768 AI1787 / 1872 AI1721 / 1837 AI1701 / 1806 AI1725 / 1860 AI1745 / 1890 AI1797 / 1838 AI1703 / 1884 AI2653 / 2808 AI2469 / 2470 AI866 AI1737 / 1820 AI1719 / 1844 AI1785 / 1851 AI2495 / 2496 AI1715 / 1816 AI3313 / 3314 AI881 / 882 AI2465 / 2880

IndiGo's advisory India national carrier, IndiGo, also issued an advisory, informing passengers of flight cancellations and delays.

“Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled through the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport,” IndiGo said.