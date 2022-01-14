Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi weather: Longest foggy day, maximum temp dips 9 notches below normal

Delhi weather: Longest foggy day, maximum temp dips 9 notches below normal

The IMD stated that 14 January was the “was the longest foggy day over Delhi for this season”.
2 min read . 08:33 PM IST Livemint

The national capital today saw a severe dip in temperatures as ‘cold day’ grappled the city and maximum temperatures went down to 15.4 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI : National capital Delhi today saw a severe dip in temperatures as ‘cold day’ grappled the city and maximum temperatures went down to 15.4 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD stated that 14 January  was the “was the longest foggy day over Delhi for this season".

The weather department attributed the ‘cold day’ to ‘absence of sunlight in the day and also a little wind from northwest of 8-12kmph towards noon’.

IMD explained that  a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average temperature, the weather office said.

In the morning, a thick blanket of fog shrouded the capital, lowering visibility to 50 metres at Safdarjung and Palam and affecting traffic movement.

At Narela and Jafarpur, the maximum temperature dipped to 11 degrees Celsius and 12.1 degrees Celsius, nine and eight notches below normal, respectively.

Similar conditions are predicted on Saturday too.

When visibility due to fog is reduced to the range of 0 to 50 metres, it is categorised as "very dense" fog. In the case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" is 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" is 501 and 1,000 metres.

Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next four days, the IMD said.

The capital's air quality deteriorated further due to high humidity and the 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 348 at 4 pm, as against 321 at the same time on Thursday.

High moisture content in the air makes pollutants heavier, making dispersion difficult.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

