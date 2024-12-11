Delhi weather: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time this winter early in the morning on December 11.

Delhi woke up to the coldest December morning today, as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees C, recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung area, according to the IMD, while Palam saw the temperature drop to 6.2 degrees C.

It added that smog and mist conditions, combined with 10 km per hour surface winds from the northwest direction, led to the temperature drop, as per IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 19 degrees C. A thin layer of fog covered several parts of the city on December 11, as the morning chill remained till around 9 am, as per an ANI report.