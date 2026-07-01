Delhi weather: Moderate rain, cloudy skies likely today; IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy day with spells of moderate rain on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has also issued a yellow alert for strong surface winds expected later in the day. As reported by PTI, the weather department has advised people to remain cautious during the afternoon and evening when gusty winds are likely.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6℃ on Wednesday morning, making for a warm and humid start to the day. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies along with moderate rainfall, a continuation of the monsoon activity that has brought frequent showers to the national capital over the past few days.

Temperature readings from different parts of Delhi remained close to the seasonal average. According to weather data cited by PTI, Palam recorded a minimum of 26℃, while Lodhi Road reported 28℃. The Ridge weather station registered 24.5℃ and Ayanagar recorded 27.4℃. All the readings were within one degree of normal for this time of the year.

Even as the weather is expected to remain pleasant due to rain, Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 177 at 9 am, PTI reported. An AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the moderate category, meaning air quality is generally acceptable, though people who are particularly sensitive to pollution may experience minor health effects.

The CPCB classifies AQI values between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

With rain likely through the day, commuters may experience waterlogging and slower traffic at some locations, particularly during peak hours. The IMD's yellow alert also indicates the possibility of strong surface winds in the afternoon and evening, making it advisable for residents to keep an eye on weather updates before heading out.