Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky with moderate rain today as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The national capital today recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

According to Met department officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “satisfactory" category Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 59.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, between 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 63. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 98.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics