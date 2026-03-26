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Delhi weather: Parts of national capital experience drizzle – what does IMD forecast say? Details inside

Earlier in the day, the weather agency had said that Delhi is likely to witness a thunderstorm with rain

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Updated26 Mar 2026, 10:47 PM IST
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Overcast skies and light rain near Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature was 26.8°C
Overcast skies and light rain near Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature was 26.8°C(HT)
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Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Thursday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies along with spells of light rain, drizzle for the coming few days.

Earlier in the day, the weather agency had said that the national capital is likely to witness a thunderstorm with rain. The minimum temperature is expected to be settle at 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 30 degrees Celsius, reported news wire PTI, citing the Met department.

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On Thursday, the national capital also recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's average.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

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