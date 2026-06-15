Delhi weather prediction: Expect rain, light thunderstorm and lightning: Check IMD forecast for 15 June

It has started raining in Delhi. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre in New Delhi confirmed the weather development.

“Light rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (40-70 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi (Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Ayanagar), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram,” RWFC New Delhi posted on social media.

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It also predicted rain in Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat (Haryana) during the next 2 hours. Last night, it predicted gusty winds (40-60 Km/h) as “very likely to prevail” over the entire Delhi and NCR.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds and very light to light rainfall during the afternoon. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) is also likely, IMD predicted. Similar conditions are likely to continue in the evening as well.

Delhi Weather on Sunday Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5°C on 14 June. This was 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average, according to IMD. Light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi (Bawana, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad), Rohtak, Kharkhoda and Palwal (Haryana) in the next 2 hours (10 AM to 12 Noon).

The IMD forecast very light to light rainfall on Monday. Thunderstorms and gusty winds were also expected on Monday afternoon and evening. Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to settle around 39°C and 26°C, respectively.

At key weather stations, maximum temperatures ranged from 38.4°C to 39.1°C on Sunday. Ridge was the hottest area at 39.1°C, sitting 1.2 degrees above normal. Lodi Road recorded 38.7°C and Palam logged 38.6°C. Ayanagar was the coolest at 38.4°C, sitting 3.1 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures ranged between 23.4°C and 26.2°C across the capital. Safdarjung recorded the highest minimum at 26.2°C. Ridge was the coolest at 23.4°C, sitting 3.2 degrees below normal. Relative humidity stood at 61% at 8:30 AM. The Air Quality Index was 151, falling in the moderate category.

Delhi Weather Prediction Thunderstorms and strong winds will be significant in New Delhi on 15 June. Temperatures will sit at 39°C with humidity levels at 65%. Strong surface winds and very light to light rainfall are expected during the afternoon.

Conditions ease considerably from 16 June onwards. A partly cloudy sky with possible thunder and lightning is forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures rise to 40°C with humidity at 70%.

From 17 June through 20 June, conditions remain consistently settled. Partly cloudy skies are forecast across all four days. Temperatures will gradually climb from 41°C to 43°C across this period.