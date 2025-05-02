Delhi weather: Rain and thunderstorm bring relief to National Capital region amid heatwave conditions | WATCH

Rain and thunderstorms on Friday brought relief to Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) from the ongoing heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next three days and also issued and yellow alert for the national capital.

The forecast also mentions generally cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon and evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Temperatures are also likely to dip over east and central India with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds over states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh.

“Moderate to intense spells of rainfall accompanied with moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning (40-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to continue at many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Bhiwari, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD said.

Delhi Rain: IMD predicts impact, suggest actions IMD further posted about an alert regarding severe weather. It urged people to stay inside, unplug electrical appliances and mentioned other advices. The impact could be “minor to major damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches” among others, it stated.

It added, “Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph. Moderate to intense spell reported in Delhi."

Air India issues travel advisory “Thunderstorms and gusty winds have affected flight operations in parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimise disruptions,” Air India said.