The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, predicting rainfall and thunderstorm in Delhi NCR on Saturday. Light rainfall may occur around 5 pm on Saturday, as per Google updates. However, the IMD forecast read, " Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain/drizzle in the morning hours."

Fog alert: The IMD said dense to very dense fog (visibility< 50 m) is expected to be reported in most parts of Punjab and in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. "Moderate to dense fog at most places with very dense fog at isolated places in the early morning/morning hours," the weather department said in a press release. "Smog/shallow to moderate fog in the morning," it added.

Flight status: The Delhi Airport posted on X that low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. "All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it said.