Delhi weather: IMD issues red alert as rain lashes parts of city

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the next few hours as moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across many areas, PTI reported. Some parts of the city, including central Delhi, received light to moderate rain.

The IMD said many areas are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall until 5 pm. In view of the forecast, its district-level nowcast has issued a red alert.

Meteorologists said Delhi could also experience light to moderate rain during the evening hours. Rainfall activity is likely to continue across the national capital for the next two days, till Sunday.

Delhi-NCR is likely to see spells of rain over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting showers on September 12 and 13, coinciding with the first two days of the summit.

On Saturday, September 12, very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at several places from early morning to the forenoon. The weather may turn wetter again later in the day, with another spell of light to moderate rain likely from the evening through the night.

The expected rainfall is linked to the monsoon axis, which is currently passing over the city, meteorologists said.