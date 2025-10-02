Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of national capital region on Dussehra, check IMD's forecast | Watch video

Delhi experienced rain on Thursday, October 2, amid Dussehra festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a generally cloudy sky, with light rain and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening.

The light downpour comes nearly two days after heavy rainfall lashed across Delhi, bringing a pleasant change in the city after the capital had experienced some of its warmest days in recent times. However, the rainfall on October 2 raises concerns that it might dampen the Ravan Dahan festivities.

IMD forecast for Thursday, October 2 The sky is expected to remain mostly cloudy. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning towards the afternoon or evening has been forecasted in regions including North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, South East Delhi, New Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, Shahdara, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the Regional Met Centre in New Delhi forecasted light rainfall with a light thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur at multiple locations including Delhi and NCR, Panipat, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana), and Bareilly (U.P.).

On Thursday, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees below the average, amid expectations to witness thunderstorms, the IMD said.

The highest temperature is anticipated to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

Notably, Delhi has not received rainfall in the past 24 hours.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 114, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 ‘severe’, as per CPCB.