Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; temperatures down | Watch video

Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Saturday afternoon affecting daily life in the national capital. According to Indian Meterological Department (IMD), it recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity in the capital stood at 65 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 179, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

House collapsed earlier this month, killing 4 in Delhi Ajay, a 30-year-old labourer, had a dream to move out of his cramped home, having admitted his two sons in school days ago. His wife Jyoti, 28, and their three sons, namely seven-year-old Aryan, five-year-old Rishabh and seven-month-old Priyansh, died when their house situated at Kharkhari Nahar village in Najafgarh collapsed under the weight of a neem tree following rains.

"Police and fire department teams pulled the family out of the rubble and shifted them to a nearby hospital where four were declared dead," an official had said.