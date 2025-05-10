Delhi weather: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; temperatures down | Watch video

House collapsed earlier this month, killing 4 in Delhi

Ajay, a 30-year-old labourer, had a dream to move out of his cramped home, having admitted his two sons in school days ago. His wife Jyoti, 28, and their three sons, namely seven-year-old Aryan, five-year-old Rishabh and seven-month-old Priyansh, died when their house situated at Kharkhari Nahar village in Najafgarh collapsed under the weight of a neem tree following rains.