The national capital Delhi witnessed a dip in temperature early morning on Tuesday after light rain lashed the city at midnight. Areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, Kartavya Path, etc. witnessed fresh showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate-intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue over Delhi and its adjoining cities today.

Following the fresh rainfall, the air quality index in Delhi witnessed a drop on Tuesday morning. Many places recorded less than 200 AQI such as IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium, and others.

Besides, the temperature in the national capital dropped to 15 degrees Celsius at 6 AM today.

During the day, Delhi may witness more rainfall as per the IMD prediction.

In an official bulletin, IMD wrote, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur (UP)".

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana) Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Anupshahar, Bahajoi (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier on Monday, the weather department predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms at a few places in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti, Uttarakhand's Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham, and several Jammu and Kashmir districts received fresh snowfall today.

