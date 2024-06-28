Delhi weather: Facing waterlogging issue after record rainfall? Send your complaint to THIS number

The Delhi government announced on Friday that people facing waterlogging issue in the national capital can send their complaints on Public Works Department's Common Control Room number 1800110093.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can also use WhatsApp chatbox to file a waterlogging complaint. "You can also give information about waterlogging by sending a WhatsApp message to 8130188222," the minister said.
इसके साथ ही PWD ने Common control room बनाया है, जिसका Number 1800110093 है। इस Number पर फ़ोन करके आप जलभराव आदि की जानकारी दे सकते हैं।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 28, 2024
इसके साथ ही 8130188222 पर आप WhatsApp से मेसेज करके अपने इलाके में कहीं भी जलभराव की जानकारी दे सकते हैं। @Saurabh_MLAgk pic.twitter.com/KR0c7FnSPj