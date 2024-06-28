Delhi weather: Facing waterlogging issue after record rainfall? Send your complaint to THIS number

Delhi weather: Facing waterlogging issue after record rainfall? Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can use WhatsApp chat-box to file a waterlogging complaint.

Akriti Anand
Updated07:08 PM IST
Delhi weather news: Delhi Transport Corporation team members pull a bus that got stuck in the Azad Market underpass due to severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday.
Delhi weather news: Delhi Transport Corporation team members pull a bus that got stuck in the Azad Market underpass due to severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The Delhi government announced on Friday that people facing waterlogging issue in the national capital can send their complaints on Public Works Department's Common Control Room number 1800110093.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can also use WhatsApp chatbox to file a waterlogging complaint. "You can also give information about waterlogging by sending a WhatsApp message to 8130188222," the minister said.

