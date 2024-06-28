Delhi weather: Facing waterlogging issue after record rainfall? Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can use WhatsApp chat-box to file a waterlogging complaint.

The Delhi government announced on Friday that people facing waterlogging issue in the national capital can send their complaints on Public Works Department's Common Control Room number 1800110093. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can also use WhatsApp chatbox to file a waterlogging complaint. "You can also give information about waterlogging by sending a WhatsApp message to 8130188222," the minister said.

