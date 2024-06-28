The Delhi government announced on Friday that people facing waterlogging issue in the national capital can send their complaints on Public Works Department's Common Control Room number 1800110093.
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said one can also use WhatsApp chatbox to file a waterlogging complaint. "You can also give information about waterlogging by sending a WhatsApp message to 8130188222," the minister said.
