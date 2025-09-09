Delhi weather: Rain, thundershowers likely in national capital today, says IMD

Rain and thundershowers are likely in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that no warning has been issued. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 35°C, while the minimum may settle near 26°C.

The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR will hover between 34°C and 36°C until Wednesday, after which a slight dip is expected. On Monday, the region witnessed largely dry weather, with no rainfall reported in the past 24 hours. During the day, relative humidity fluctuated between 87% and 57%.

At 4 pm on Monday, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 82, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. No warnings were issued for Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurgaon, or Faridabad either.

Rainfall Forecast for Gujarat and Neighbouring States The IMD has predicted significant rainfall in Gujarat over the coming days, with warnings of very heavy showers in several districts. While the impact of the previous western disturbance was fading, a new system developing over the Arabian Sea is expected to bring more rainfall to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and adjoining regions.

Alerts Issued On Monday, a red alert was issued for parts of Gujarat, while several districts in Rajasthan were placed under a yellow alert due to the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

The weather agency has predicted significant rainfall across Gujarat in the coming three days, warning of very heavy downpours in several districts.

IMD scientist Abhimanyu Chauhan said on Sunday, "In the coming week, Gujarat is expected to experience significant rainfall over the next three days. In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in the northern and southern districts of Gujarat, with extreme rainfall."