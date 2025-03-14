Delhi weather: Rains bring relief from scorching heat on Holi in national capital region; check forecast

Delhi weather: Light rains on Friday brought a relief from scorching heat on the occasion of Holi festival in the national capital region.

Rain has occurred over Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar. Now it is the turn of the Delhi and NCR, said Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology And climate Change at Skymet Weather.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds (speed 30 – 40 kmph) likely towards evening/night on March 14.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 35 to 37°C.

Weather Forecast On March 15, Delhi is very light to witness light rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds (speed 30 – 40 kmph) likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 33 to 35°C and 16 to 18°C respectively.

The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northeast direction with a wind speed of 04-06 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase thereafter becoming, 08-10 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. It will decrease becoming less than 06 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night, said IMD in a daily bulletin.

Advertisement

Whereas, on March 16, there is a possibility of very light rain/drizzle.