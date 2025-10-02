Live Updates

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu burns effigy at Ramlila, downpour continues in parts of city

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE updates: As rain continues to lash parts of the city, President Droupadi Murmu attended the Vijaya Dashami festivities at the Ramlila. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to track the latest updates in Delhi rains, Ramlilas and Dussera festivities.

Akriti Anand
Updated2 Oct 2025, 07:07:08 PM IST
A vendor transports an effigy of the Hindu mythological demon king Ravana, ritualistically burnt on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijaya Dashami festival in Nagpur on October 1, 2025.
A vendor transports an effigy of the Hindu mythological demon king Ravana, ritualistically burnt on the occasion of Dussehra-Vijaya Dashami festival in Nagpur on October 1, 2025.(AFP)

Delhi experienced rainfall on Thursday, October 2, dampening the festive atmosphere on Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. As the city was preparing to burn Ravana effigies, rainfall now seems to have ruined the plan.

Follow updates here:
2 Oct 2025, 07:07:08 PM IST

Delhi weather, Ravan Dahan LIVE: Will Ravan Dahan happen in Delhi?

In Delhi, the timing for Ravan Dahan is from 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm. However, this year, heavy rains seem to have cast a shadow on the celebrations, with visuals from West Delhi showing an effigy of Ravan toppled and lying flat on the ground. Track LIVE updates here

2 Oct 2025, 07:02:42 PM IST

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: People take refuge under chairs, hoardings to shield themselves from rain

Rainfall dampens festive mood on Vijaya Dashami. Visuals from Lav Kush Ramlila, as people take refuge under chairs, hoardings and covers to shield themselves from rain.

2 Oct 2025, 06:53:58 PM IST

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: Amit Shah to attend Vijayadashami celebrations at Pitampura

Rainfall dampens festive mood on Vijaya Dashami. Here are visuals from the venue in Pitampura, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the Vijayadashami celebrations.

2 Oct 2025, 06:46:13 PM IST

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: Maximum temperature expected to settle at 35 degrees

“The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius,” the IMD said.

2 Oct 2025, 06:32:51 PM IST

Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu burns effigy at Ramlila

President Droupadi Murmu shoots an arrow to symbolically burn the effigy of Ravan at the Vijaya Dashami festivities organised by Shri Dharmic Leela Committee.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu burns effigy at Ramlila, downpour continues in parts of city
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.