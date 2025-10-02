Delhi weather, Ravan dahan LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu burns effigy at Ramlila, downpour continues in parts of city

Delhi experienced rainfall on Thursday, October 2, dampening the festive atmosphere on Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. As the city was preparing to burn Ravana effigies, rainfall now seems to have ruined the plan.
In Delhi, the timing for Ravan Dahan is from 6:05 pm – 7:10 pm. However, this year, heavy rains seem to have cast a shadow on the celebrations, with visuals from West Delhi showing an effigy of Ravan toppled and lying flat on the ground. Track LIVE updates here
Rainfall dampens festive mood on Vijaya Dashami. Visuals from Lav Kush Ramlila, as people take refuge under chairs, hoardings and covers to shield themselves from rain.
Rainfall dampens festive mood on Vijaya Dashami. Here are visuals from the venue in Pitampura, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the Vijayadashami celebrations.
“The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius,” the IMD said.