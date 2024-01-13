Delhi records season's coldest morning at 3.6°C today, IMD issues red alert for cold wave
Delhi on Saturday recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said
