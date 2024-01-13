The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) informed that national capital Delhi witnessed this winter coldest morning on Saturday, 13 January, recording its lowest minimum temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather agency also issued a red alert for cold wave in Delhi. The IMD said red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and yellow alert, in view of cold and foggy conditions, has also been issued in Rajasthan.

The IMD had earlier predicted that severe cold wave conditions would prevail in Delhi till Sunday 14 January.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in five years.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has also issued yellow alert for the next 3 days in the national capital as cold wave conditions are unlikely to abate.

The visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am, IMD informed.

According to the Indian Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the dense fog. According to news agency ANI, several flight operations were delayed at the Delhi airport due to low visibility amid fog.

IMD explains that very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

