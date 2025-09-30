Delhi weather sees sudden turn: Rain brings temperatures down in capital

Moderate rain brought a pleasant change to Delhi's weather on Tuesday after the capital had experienced some of its warmest days in recent times. The downpour coincides with Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations in the city, raising concerns that the rain could dampen festive pandals. A warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds was issued in the morning by the weather agency.

The weather office has predicted light rainfall across several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the forecast, rain is “very likely” in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana, as well as Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda in Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic alert In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to the Durga Puja pandal at CR Park’s Kali Mandir on Maha Ashtami on Tuesday, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of congestion in several parts of the city.

“Due to heavy footfall in Durga Puja Pandals in CR Park traffic will be heavy on Outer Ring Road, from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and CR Park Main Road…” the advisory stated.