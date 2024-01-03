Delhi weather news: Cold weather has griped the national capital as Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal 2 January. Prior to that on Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, IMD stated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear sky for Wednesday with shallow fog in the morning.

As per RWFC Delhi, dense to very dense fog at isolated places to cold day to severe cold day conditions have been predicted at few places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 7 January.

According to IMD, Delhi is also expected to encounter extreme cold throughout the next next few days with minimum temperature touching 7 degree Celsius on 3 January. The weather agency also predicted that the highest temperature would not rise above 20 degrees Celsius till 8 January.

Yesterday, due to dense fog in the national capital, at least 26 trains were delayed.

According to the IMD, a 'very dense' fog is declared when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, while it is 'dense' when the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres. Fog is considered 'moderate' when the visibility is between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 'shallow' between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 7 am on Wednesday is 332, which falls in the "very poor" category. Areas like Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 339, 310 at Ashok Vihar, 386 at Dwarka Sector 8, 348 at Jahangirpuri, 345 at Rohini and 352 at Wazirpur, as per CPCB data at 7 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Speaking of adjoining areas, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 6, amid severe cold weather conditions in the district. The order is largely directed at some private schools where classes are still running, an official said, adding all government schools are observing winter break till January 14. Apart from this, schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 will also remain shut in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh till January 6.

(With inputs from agencies)

