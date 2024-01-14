Delhi Weather Today: The Indian capital is seeing a thick blanket of fog, causing disruptions in travel. The weather department forecasts a cold wave in the national capital until tomorrow.

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi on Sunday woke up to a thick blanket of fog, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense to very dense fog engulfed the city, reducing visibility to a mere 200-500 meters and causing major disruptions to air and rail travel. This foggy spell is expected to linger for three days, casting a chilly shadow over Delhi and its residents. The weather department anticipates a cold wave on January 14, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 19 and 4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhiites are advised to brace themselves for continued chilly weather and exercise caution during travel due to the persisting foggy conditions. “The Meteorological Department, Delhi, has forecast dense to very dense fog on January 14, 2024, and dense fog on January 15 & 16, 2024. We appeal to all to drive carefully in the fog," said Delhi Police official handle in a post on social media platform X. People in Delhi are taking shelter in night shelter homes as coldwave conditions continue to persist in the national capital.

On January 13, Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season with the mercury dropping to a frigid 3.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thick fog shrouded various parts of the city, significantly impacting visibility.

A day earlier on January 12, the national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius. The IMD disclosed that the maximum temperature on January 13 reached 18.1 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the season's average. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature plummeted to 3.6 degrees Celsius, marking a chilling four notches below the season's average.

At 5:30 am, on January 13, the visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, was reported to be a mere 200 meters due to the dense fog, according to the IMD.

The adverse weather conditions led to disruptions in rail services, causing delays of one to six hours for 18 Delhi-bound trains, as confirmed by railway authorities.

The IMD categorizes fog intensity based on visibility, defining very dense fog when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, dense fog between 51 and 200 meters, moderate fog between 201 and 500 meters, and shallow fog between 501 and 1,000 meters.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 399 at 4 pm, falling within the "very poor" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour AQI scale rates air quality from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (401-500).

Humidity levels fluctuated between 91 percent and 79 percent, contributing to the overall weather conditions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!