Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas
Delhi weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted mild rainfall in Delhi-NCR and adjacent region on Sunday.
After witnessing a prolonged heatwave, weather is likely to become pleasant for people in Delhi on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light-intensity rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. A similar weather is likely to prevail in adjacent areas of Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, etc.