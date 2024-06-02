Hello User
Delhi weather today: Gear up for a drizzling Sunday! IMD predicts light-intensity rain in city, neighbouring areas

Livemint

Delhi weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted mild rainfall in Delhi-NCR and adjacent region on Sunday.

After witnessing a prolonged heatwave, weather is likely to become pleasant for people in Delhi on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light-intensity rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. A similar weather is likely to prevail in adjacent areas of Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, etc.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Ncr, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari, Khair, Aligarh (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the met department said in a post on 'X'.

(More to come)

