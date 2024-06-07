Delhi will experience light rain and thunderstorms with a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. A strong dust storm will hit several parts of Delhi-NCR overnight as the city's weather changes due to a new western disturbance.

Delhi will experience light rain and thunderstorms on Friday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the humidity was 46 per cent at 8:30 a.m.

A strong dust storm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR overnight.

The city is experiencing a change in the weather due to the impact of a new western disturbance.

The MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a dust storm or thunderstorm along with light showers.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said, “Isolated to scattered very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 06th-07th June, 2024. Duststorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 06th and Rajasthan during 06th-07th June, 2024. Isolated hailstorm very likely over West Rajasthan on 07th June, 2024."

Moreover, cloudy weather is forecasted for June 8 in Delhi. June 9 will see clear skies accompanied by gusty winds. From June 10 to June 12, the national capital can expect a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds.

IMD said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely hover around 43 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, IMD wrote in a post on X, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during 08th-10th June, 2024."

Earlier, the Centre stressed the need for states to be better prepared to meet challenges related to heat waves and forest fires, ensure no loss of life, and minimise damage.

(With inputs from agencies)

