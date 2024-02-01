Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday
Delhi weather to see noticeable changes after February 4 and 5 with a reduction in fog density, but dense fog in mornings and evenings will persist.
Delhi rain: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the national capital resulted in blocked roads, and waterlogging on Wednesday. Unexpected showers also led to a severe drop in mercury as the maximum temperature of the city dropped to 18.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, according to the IMD.
Delhi: Improvement in fog situation after Feb 4
The weather forecasting agency has predicted noticeable changes in Delhi weather after February 4 and 5 with a significant reduction in the density of fog.
However, dense fog during the morning and evening will remain the same. People of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning hampering flight and train operations. The situation is likely to remain the same on Thursday.
Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 am. Three flights were diverted from IGI airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather.
