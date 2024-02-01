 Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday
Back Back

Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday

 Livemint

Delhi weather to see noticeable changes after February 4 and 5 with a reduction in fog density, but dense fog in mornings and evenings will persist.

New Delhi, India - Jan. 31, 2024: Visitors protect themselves from sudden rain at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
New Delhi, India - Jan. 31, 2024: Visitors protect themselves from sudden rain at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Delhi rain: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the national capital resulted in blocked roads, and waterlogging on Wednesday. Unexpected showers also led to a severe drop in mercury as the maximum temperature of the city dropped to 18.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, according to the IMD.

Several areas of Delhi continued to witness rainfall with short interruptions throughout the day. The city witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph towards night.

Light rainfall in the city is likely to continue in Delhi NCR on Thursday as well due to a western disturbance, predicted IMD

The IMD added that it anticipated a rise in rainfall in February, "exceeding 122 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)," the weather office said. LPA is the average rainfall recorded in a region over a specific period.

"Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi's weather," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and the head of the weather department.

Heavy traffic jams and waterlogging due to rain

Many places in Delhi faced traffic jams and waterlogging post-rainfall on Wednesday. Several areas in Delhi including including Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport, witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday.

Delhi: Improvement in fog situation after Feb 4

The weather forecasting agency has predicted noticeable changes in Delhi weather after February 4 and 5 with a significant reduction in the density of fog.

However, dense fog during the morning and evening will remain the same. People of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning hampering flight and train operations. The situation is likely to remain the same on Thursday.

Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 am. Three flights were diverted from IGI airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App