Delhi rain: Heavy rainfall in several parts of the national capital resulted in blocked roads, and waterlogging on Wednesday. Unexpected showers also led to a severe drop in mercury as the maximum temperature of the city dropped to 18.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, according to the IMD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several areas of Delhi continued to witness rainfall with short interruptions throughout the day. The city witnessed thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed of up to 30-40 kmph towards night.

Light rainfall in the city is likely to continue in Delhi NCR on Thursday as well due to a western disturbance, predicted IMD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD added that it anticipated a rise in rainfall in February, "exceeding 122 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA)," the weather office said. LPA is the average rainfall recorded in a region over a specific period.

"Another western disturbance is forecasted for February 2 which will bring potential changes in Delhi's weather," said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and the head of the weather department.

Heavy traffic jams and waterlogging due to rain Many places in Delhi faced traffic jams and waterlogging post-rainfall on Wednesday. Several areas in Delhi including including Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and IGI Airport, witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi: Improvement in fog situation after Feb 4 The weather forecasting agency has predicted noticeable changes in Delhi weather after February 4 and 5 with a significant reduction in the density of fog.

However, dense fog during the morning and evening will remain the same. People of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning hampering flight and train operations. The situation is likely to remain the same on Thursday.

Zero visibility was reported at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.30 am. Three flights were diverted from IGI airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

