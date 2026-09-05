Delhi weather today: Heavy rain pounds national capital amid IMD's orange alert — Full forecast here

Delhi residents woke up to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday, 5 September, as a fresh spell of rain pounded the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the capital city. The adverse weather conditions a day before caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several localities, disrupting vehicle movement and day-to-day life across the region.

On Friday, Palam registered highest rainfall measuring 84 mm, followed by Lodhi Road which received 38.6 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending on 5 September at 8:30 AM.

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Delhi weather forecast today IMD in its latest weather report predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain at many places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during early morning to forenoon. Another spell of light to moderate rain at a few places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon to evening.”

Maximum and minimum temperature Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle anywhere between 29°C to 31°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively. The minimum temperature is expected to be near normal and may fluctuate -1.5°C to 1.5°C at most places while the maximum temperatures may settle -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal at most places over Delhi.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, cautioning commuters against disruption to traffic movement. In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police stated, “Traffic movement may be affected at various locations in Delhi due to temporary waterlogging following rainfall and rehearsals in connection with the upcoming BRICS Summit.”

The authorities urged commuters to refrain from parking their vehicles under bridges, underpasses or on waterlogged stretches.

Heavy and sudden downpour on Janmashtami ended days of dry spell. The city's drainage system was overwhelmed by the massive amount of rain within a few hours due to which several roads and streets and low-lying areas were inundated, causing congestion at prominent locations. Even the area near Indira Gandhi International Airport was waterlogged which disrupted flight operations as commuters struggled to navigate through inundated stretches around the terminals.

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory Delhi Airport in its passenger advisory warned against inclement weather conditions and stated, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in the vicinity of Delhi Airport.” The notice issued at 10:30 am emphasized that flight operations remain normal.