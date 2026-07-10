Delhi weather today: Heavy rainfall likely as IMD issues orange alert, AQI drops to 54

Cloudy skies blanketed Delhi early Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain. The city soaked in heavy showers a day earlier, receiving moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours.
Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 33.6 mm till 8.30 am, the IMD said. Lodhi Road received 33.7 mm of rainfall, followed by Ridge at 25.9 mm, Ayanagar at 4.2 mm and Palam at 1.8 mm during the same period.
On Friday, the IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very light to light, at places moderate, rainfall during the afternoon and evening, and issued an 'orange' alert for the national capital.
Humidity stood at 100 percent at 8.30 am at the Safdarjung station.
The overall rainfall in May and June was lower than that recorded during the same months last year.
Comparing rainfall data for the first half of 2026 with 2025 (specifically for the Safdarjung station) shows that 2026 has been significantly drier overall.
In 2025, May and June were extremely wet with a combined 293.5 mm of rain. In contrast, May and June 2026 recorded only 59.4 mm.
The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.5 notches below normal, at 8:30 pm. The temperature recorded at 12 pm was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.
Palam recorded 24.4 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches below normal, while Lodhi Road registered 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notch below normal.
The Ridge station recorded a minimum of 22.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal, and Ayanagar logged 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches below normal.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 54 at 9 am, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.