Delhi weather today: Heavy rains pound several parts of the capital | Watch Video

Delhi weather today: Heavy rains pound several parts of the capital

Delhi weather today: The national capital experienced heavy rains, with visuals emerging from RK Puram showing commuters walking in the rain.

Published2 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM IST
(ANI)

Delhi weather today: Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rains on Monday. Visuals emerged from RK Puram area, as commuters were spotted walking in the rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, stating that light to moderate showers were expected in the state for the rest of the day. Light rain is  further expected to continue until Thursday amid an increase in rainfall activity, stated the weather observatory.

The Safdarjung meteorological station, which reflects Delhi’s weather, reported trace rainfall or drizzle till 8:30 am today. However, no rain was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Delhi rains; IMD update

Light rain was observed in various areas of Delhi including Rajouri Garden, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Palam, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, Model Town, Rohini, Badli, New Friends Colony, and Kalkaji.

Mahesh Palawat, the Vice President of Skymet Meteorology, a private meteorological centre, indicated that Delhi is expected to experience light rain at most locations until Thursday, with the possibility of moderate rain as well. He explained that a temporary break in the rain occurred due to the monsoon trough shifting closer to central India because of a deep depression.

As the monsoon trough has returned to Delhi in the early hours of Monday, cloudy skies and rain are anticipated to resume, stated HT, citing IMD's report.

So far, Delhi has recorded 882.1 mm of annual rainfall, with 837.4 mm occurring during the monsoon months of June, July, and August. The IMD has forecasted above-normal rainfall for northwest India in September, and Delhi is expected to surpass 1,000 mm in total annual rainfall.

For September 3, i.e, tomorrow, the IMD has warned of minor traffic disruptions, with water accumulation in low-lying areas because of the rains. It has further advised the public to keep a check on the traffic advisory before leaving for any destiantion.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Delhi weather today: Heavy rains pound several parts of the capital

