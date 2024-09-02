Delhi weather today: The national capital experienced heavy rains, with visuals emerging from RK Puram showing commuters walking in the rain.

Delhi weather today: Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rains on Monday. Visuals emerged from RK Puram area, as commuters were spotted walking in the rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, stating that light to moderate showers were expected in the state for the rest of the day. Light rain is further expected to continue until Thursday amid an increase in rainfall activity, stated the weather observatory.

The Safdarjung meteorological station, which reflects Delhi’s weather, reported trace rainfall or drizzle till 8:30 am today. However, no rain was recorded in the previous 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi rains; IMD update Light rain was observed in various areas of Delhi including Rajouri Garden, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Palam, Hauz Khas, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, Model Town, Rohini, Badli, New Friends Colony, and Kalkaji.

Mahesh Palawat, the Vice President of Skymet Meteorology, a private meteorological centre, indicated that Delhi is expected to experience light rain at most locations until Thursday, with the possibility of moderate rain as well. He explained that a temporary break in the rain occurred due to the monsoon trough shifting closer to central India because of a deep depression.

As the monsoon trough has returned to Delhi in the early hours of Monday, cloudy skies and rain are anticipated to resume, stated HT, citing IMD's report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, Delhi has recorded 882.1 mm of annual rainfall, with 837.4 mm occurring during the monsoon months of June, July, and August. The IMD has forecasted above-normal rainfall for northwest India in September, and Delhi is expected to surpass 1,000 mm in total annual rainfall.