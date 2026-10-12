Delhi weather today: IGI, SpiceJet issue travel advisories amid heavy morning downpour; Check flight status here

Amid a ‘red alert’ for thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Airport on Monday issued a travel advisory warning travellers of possible flight disruptions due to “adverse weather conditions” in its vicinity.

However, no flight delays were reported at the time of publishing.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph, and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour across the national capital region—including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Delhi Airport's advisory “As per the IMD's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in the vicinity of Delhi Airport,” Delhi Airport said in its advisory. “However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal.”

“Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” it added.

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In a separate tweet, the Delhi Airport requested passengers to pay attention to the traffic advisory today, ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory, traffic will be heavily regulated, and diversions could impact several arterial roads, roundabouts, and flyovers across Central and New Delhi.

Passengers headed to Indira Gandhi International Airport have been advised to “please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.”

‘Flights might be affected’: SpiceJet SpiceJet also cautioned that departures, arrivals, and subsequent flights could be affected by the heavy rains in Delhi-NCR.

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“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected,” the airline said, urging the passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Also Read | Delhi NCR weather today: Showers bring temperature dip ahead of protest march

Delhi weather today In the national capital, intense morning downpours and thunderstorms led to water accumulation on several low-lying roads, notably near the Jhandewalan Temple area in Karol Bagh.

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The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for Delhi, recorded 40 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am, and the Delhi airport received 30 mm, according to IMD data.

Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi dipped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, hovering between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures settled between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Overall daytime highs are projected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius over the coming week as sunny to partly cloudy conditions resume.

The IMD forecast indicates that the wet spell will be brief, predicting partly cloudy skies and dry conditions across Delhi for the next six days.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.