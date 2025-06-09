Delhi weather today: IMD alert for heatwave in national capital; temperature likely to soar 45 degrees

Delhi's maximum temperature could touch 45 degrees Celsius with yellow alert in “heat-wave conditions at isolated places” on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius yesterday, recording 42.1 C as maximum after the hiatus of 17 days at Safdarjung, the city's base station.

It has predicted the heatwave will continue for the next few days. The season's highest scorching temperature was on My 16 at 42.3C.

When to expect relief from heatwave? Delhi could see some ease in weather on June 13 and 14, with temperature ranging between 38-40, 37-39 degree Celsius, respectively, IMD said. Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh are currently experiencing extreme heat, but some relief is expected later in the week, with light to moderate rainfall forecasted between these days only.

Senior IMD scientist, Krishna Mishra said, “The condition is likely to continue till June 12.”

"These temperatures are expected to rise by 3°C in the next three days and reach 44°C. Due to this, hot and humid days are likely to continue till June 12,” the IMD’s weather bulletin mentioned.

The weather will feature clear skies, along with dust-laden surface winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 30 km/h. "The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of less than 16 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming 18-20 kmph in the afternoon," the IMD mentioned, predicting an escalation up to 25 kmph by evening.

Meanwhile, similar heatwave alerts have been issued for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Madhya Pradesh, with these conditions expected to persist until June 11.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall between June 12 and 14, offering some relief from the heat. The predicted showers may help lessen the effects of the ongoing heatwave in the hilly region.