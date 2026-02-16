Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts light rain for capital city on Wednesday as February temperature nears 30°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted drizzle in Delhi over the next two days, as February temperatures are already nearing 30°C. The rain, however, will not have much effect in lowering the already high temperature.

Delhi weather today For Monday, the IMD has predicted clear skies in Delhi, with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 27°C and 29°C, and 11°C and 13°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature will be near normal, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) over Delhi, the weather agency said.

IMD forecast for Delhi in the coming days An isolated drizzle is forecast for Delhi on Wednesday as a feeble western disturbance passes the city, IMD said.

“Isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 17th & 18th,” the weather agency said in its press release.

This, however, is unlikely to bring a dip in the already-warming February temperatures.

The possible drizzle may lead to a marginal dip in temperature, “but it will be only a brief decrease of 1-2° C,” Hindustan Times quoted Mahesh Palawat, Skymet's Vice President. “The maximum is expected to rise again after February 19.”

February warmer than usual Delhi witnessed a warmer-than-usual first half of February, with the average maximum temperature recorded at 25°C through February 1-15. This is 1.9°C above the long-period average (LPA) for this time of the year.

“The maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Delhi,” IMD said.

On Sunday, 15 February, the capital city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5°C — 4 °C above normal for this time of year. On Monday and Tuesday, the maximum is forecast to touch 29°C.

Despite the forecast of rain in the coming days due to an active western disturbance, a significant dip in temperature is unlikely.

According to an HT analysis of temperatures in the first 15 days of February, Delhi's daytime temperatures have remained consistently elevated – the mean maximum temperature was 25.05°C against a long-period average of 23.14°C, placing the period 1.9°C above normal.

During this period, the maximum temperature stayed above the normal mark for 14 days, with the mercury falling below 20°C only once. The highest maximum was 28.6°C on 10 February.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, told HT that early signs of summer are likely to begin from 16-17 February in peninsular, central and western India.