Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the national capital, with the maximum temperature expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius. However, Delhiites will get some respite from the intense heat from Wednesday, June 19.

The weather office predicted mostly clear skies accompanied by heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across many parts of Delhi today. Additionally, strong surface winds are expected throughout the day.

Most areas in Delhi experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a scorching 45.2 degrees Celsius, significantly 6.4 degrees above the seasonal average. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 33 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees higher than the norm.

The Palam weather station registered a peak temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, marking a substantial 7-degree rise above the seasonal average. Similarly, Lodhi Road recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, the Ridge area saw 46.3 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar reported 46.4 degrees Celsius, and Najafgarh reached 46.3 degrees Celsius, all significantly higher by 7 degrees compared to normal.

Delhi is forecasted to experience predominantly clear skies and strong surface winds throughout the day. The national capital will likely experience some relief starting Wednesday, transitioning to a 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday and further improving to a 'green' alert by Friday and Saturday.

Besides Delhi, several regions in Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to face heatwave to severe heatwave conditions until June 19. Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to experience similar conditions until June 18.

Jammu and Kashmir, North Madhya Pradesh, and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are anticipated to experience heatwave conditions until June 18. Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh are also expected to have warm to severe warm night conditions during this period.

Heatwave conditions are defined when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, with a departure from normal of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius. If the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a severe heatwave.

