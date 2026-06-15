Delhi weather today: IMD issues red alert for thunderstorm, rainfall as dust storm hits national capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for thunderstorms and rain in Delhi after the weather took an unexpected turn, with a dust storm accompanied by strong winds sweeping across parts of the city.

The weather agency said that a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds reaching 70-90 kmph was very likely across the entire national capital. Palam recorded wind speeds of 50 knots (92 kmph) at 2.30 pm.

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IMD also expects light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph in several parts of the national capital.

Delhi witnesses light rainfall The red alert came after the city received light rainfall during the morning hours. Palam recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Ayanagar received 0.6 mm. Lodhi Road reported a trace of rainfall.

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Earlier today, the weather agency predicted light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, is very likely over parts of southeast Delhi, east Delhi, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi, north Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara.

Delhi temperature Despite light rainfall, the minimum temperature remained above normal in several parts of the national capital. According to IMD, Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature at Palam was lower, recording 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road and Ridge stations registered 26 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

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Also Read | Delhi sees rainfall as IMD issues yellow alert today: Full weather report

Western disturbance causes sudden change: Experts Citing weather experts, news agency PTI reported that the sudden change can be attributed to a western disturbance currently impacting the Himalayan region. The experts added that its impact is likely to weaken from Tuesday, following which temperatures are likely to rise again.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "For the past few days, there have been continuous weather changes in North-West India due to Western Disturbance… Today, due to a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan, there is an Orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Light rain is expected in these areas. The wind speed will be 50-60 km/h, and a dust storm may occur in Rajasthan. A yellow alert has been issued for light rain in Delhi, with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h. Another Western Disturbance may affect North-West India from the 18th, which may cause rain. For Delhi, we have predicted light rain on 20th and 21st…"

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IndiGo issues travel advisory After the weather conditions in Delhi took an unexpected turn, IndiGo issued a travel advisory. In a post on X, the airline said, "Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations are impacted." It added, "We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience."

A similar advisory was issued by SpiceJet earlier today. In a social media post, it said, "Due to bad weather (rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected."

Parvesh Verma inspects control room Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday inspected the control room before the monsoon season. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Before the monsoon, we have inspected the control room… To ensure that the situation we saw in 2023 does not recur, our department and administration are monitoring every single arrangement…”

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.