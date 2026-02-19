Delhi weather today: IMD predicts above normal temperatures as capital city welcomes dignitaries for AI Summit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures over Delhi on Thursday as the capital city gears up to welcome foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, for another day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam today. The ceremony will begin after a ‘family photo’ of all top leaders.

Delhi weather today According to the weather agency, the sky in Delhi will remain mainly clear on Thursday, with above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 26°C to 28 °C and 12°C to 14°C, respectively. This is at least 1.6°C to 3.0°C above normal.

However, the capital city, which was witnessing over 30°C temperatures over the past few days, is witnessing a temporary drop in mercury today, thanks to the brief rain in the city on Wednesday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the maximum temperature over Delhi crossed the 30-degree mark on Monday, marking the earliest February to cross this threshold in five years.

0.3 mm rainfall was recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, according to IMD.

Delhi AQI ‘satisfactory’ As world leaders gather in Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026, the air quality in the capital city improved to ‘satisfactory’ levels on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 164, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The improved air quality levels amid changing weather conditions also triggered the revocation of GRAP Stage-II restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

“The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has been recorded 214 at 4 pm today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in poor or moderate category in coming days,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Wednesday.

Stage- I and II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were in force since October 14 and 19 last year, respectively.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Day 4 PM Modi will address the ceremony being attended by about 20 heads of states from across the globe, alongside policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and startup founders.

The event will also be addressed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres and top industry leaders from across the world, according to news reports.

A stellar line-up of global tech and industry leaders is set to take the stage today at the summit, including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates pulled out of the event hours before his scheduled keynote address. The Gates Foundation said the billionaire will not deliver his address "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities".

Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, will now represent the foundation and will speak later today at the Summit.