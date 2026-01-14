Delhi weather today: IMD predicts cold wave for 2 more days; dense fog envelopes Capital. Flight ops impacted?

Delhi weather today: The city woke up to another chilly morning with dense fog, as the temperature dipped to 5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast at least two more days of cold wave conditions.

Cold Wave alert for Delhi The Meteorological Department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi for two to three days before abating.

“Cold wave to Severe Cold wave conditions very likely in some/many parts on 14th & 15th and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on 16th January,” it said in a bulletin.

For 14 January, the weather agency predicted “Cold wave conditions at few places. Shallow to Moderate fog during morning hours.”

The IMD has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi to be in the range of 19°C to 21°C and 3°C to 5°C, respectively.

“The minimum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places and below normal (-1.6 to -3.0°C) at isolated places and the maximum temperatures will be near normal over Delhi,” it said.

The IMD has warned of an increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running/ stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Dense fog over Delhi According to the weather agency, dense to very dense fog, with visibility of less than 50 meters, is very likely to prevail in the morning hours in some parts of Delhi till 15 January.

The IMD also predicted dense fog, visibility 50-199 meters, in isolated pockets of the Capity till 20 January.

Has fog impacted flight operations? Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were reported to be normal at 8:00 AM on Wednesday.

Sharing an update on X, the Delhi airport said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal.”

IMD's cold wave alert for other states The weather agency has forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions to continue over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 2-3 days and abate thereafter.

The IMD has also forecast very dense fog over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh till 15 January, and dense fog thereafter till 20 January.