Delhi weather today: IMD predicts lightning and gusty winds for Thursday, AQI remains ‘very poor’

Delhi's air quality has remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, with the city recording a 24-hour average Air Quality Index of 330, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 8 AM on Thursday, Delhi's AQI was recorded to be 312.

Despite a marginal improvement in pollution levels, the air quality remained very poor across most parts of the national capital. According to CPCB's Sameer app, 29 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, nine stations fell in the 'poor' category.

Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air quality in the morning with an AQI of 382.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped the morning skies of Delhi, according to ANI visuals from near the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Pandav Nagar. The AQI over the Akshardham temple was recorded to be 377, as per CPCB, close to the “severe” category.

According to the Air Quality Warning System, Delhi's air quality is expected to be in the 'poor' category from January 22 to January 24.

Earlier this week, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Delhi experienced three consecutive days of ‘severe’ air pollution with the AQI exceeding the 400 mark.

Stage-4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed in Delhi.

However, after a slight improvement in the AQI on Tuesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked curbs under Stage-4. In an order, the commission said actions under Stages 1, 2 and 3 of the revised GRAP will, however, remain in force.

Delhi weather update The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast lightning and gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph for Delhi on Thursday. The weather office has forecast a minimum temperature of 8.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25.0 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog likely in the morning.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting thunderstorm activity accompanied by rain in the national capital on January 23.