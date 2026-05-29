Delhi weather today: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and strong winds; temperature may fall by 7°C

After rain and thunderstorms brought relief from intense heat across Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more wet and windy weather for the region today.

According to the weather department, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to experience cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds as a fresh spell of pre-monsoon activity continues across northern India.

Advertisement

The forecast comes after several parts of Delhi received heavy showers on Thursday, while dust storms and gusty winds swept through neighbouring NCR cities, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic movement in several areas.

What Is Weather Forecast For Delhi Today? The IMD has said the current spell of rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR till 31 May.

For today, residents can expect:

Cloudy skies throughout the day

Intermittent rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR

Thunderstorm activity during the day and evening

Strong gusty winds in isolated areas

Relatively cooler weather compared to earlier this week

The weather system is expected to keep temperatures below the levels seen during the recent heatwave-like conditions. Thunderstorm Activity May Intensify Weather experts have indicated that storm activity could become stronger today.

Advertisement

"Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI.

He added that thunderstorm intensity is likely to increase on Friday before the weather system gradually shifts westwards.

"The intensity of the storms is likely to increase on Friday and the spell is expected to continue till May 30, after which the weather system is likely to shift towards Gujarat between May 30 and 31," Palawat said.

According to him, the current spell of rainfall may be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers that Delhi witnessed earlier this month and in April.

"The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city," Palawat said.

Advertisement

Why Is Delhi Seeing Rain In May? Meteorologists have attributed the changing weather pattern to multiple systems working together over northern India.

Palawat said the current weather activity is being driven by a western disturbance over the hills, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining regions and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal.

The combination of these systems has created favourable conditions for widespread thunderstorms and rainfall across Delhi-NCR.

Temperatures Likely To Drop One of the biggest takeaways from the latest forecast is the expected fall in temperatures.

The IMD has predicted that temperatures across Delhi-NCR could decline by around 5 to 7°C after 29 May. The drop is expected to provide continued relief from the severe heat that affected the region during the past week.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Kerala by or before 3 June. Delhi's monsoon arrival is currently projected around 27 June, though weather agencies will continue to monitor developments over the coming weeks.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.