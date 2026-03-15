Delhi weather LIVE: Thunderstorm, rains bring much-needed relief after national capital records hottest day of the year

Delhi on Sunday woke up to overcast skies, rain, and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the national capital dipping slightly from earlier highs, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 7 am on Sunday, Skymet Weather showed a temperature of 20°C in the national capital, reporting rains and thunderstorms.

Visuals from the capital showed overcast skies and drizzles across Delhi.

Death weather forecast for Sunday The IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, issued on the evening of 14 March, predicted light rain in the national capital on Sunday.

"A spell of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning" in Delhi was predicted for morning and forenoon hours on Sunday, with strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.

Hourly weather predictions on Skymet for Sunday showed spells of rain are expected throughout the day — while the morning rains are expected to ease post 8 am, showers are expected again at 11 am, 4 pm, and 6 pm on Sunday.

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The IMD also said that the national capital would see maximum temperatures fall by 3-5°C on Sunday before seeing a gradual rise by 3-5°C again.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) to appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) over the next 7 days," the IMD said.

The coming few days in the national capital are also expected to be relatively pleasant, with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies for most of the week and light rains and thunderstorms again on 18 March.

Up until 20 March, temperatures in the national capital will reach a maximum of 32-34°C, as per the IMD, with the minimum temperature remaining in the range of 14-16°C.

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Delhi sees warmest day of the year Delhi saw the warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature in the national capital rising to 36.8°C — 8.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was 17.8°C, more than four degrees above normal.

Wednesday high temperatures came amid an unusually warm March, with maximum temperature touching 35.7°C last Saturday, the earliest to hit that mark in 15 years.